Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.54. 354,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,046,031. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

