Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.88. 347,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,879. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $273.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

