SophiaTX (SPHTX) One Day Volume Tops $57,502.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $692,677.00 and $57,502.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04985264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,833,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,366,412 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.