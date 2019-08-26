Sopheon (LON:SPE) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SPE opened at GBX 815 ($10.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.15. Sopheon has a 52 week low of GBX 635 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,441 ($18.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

