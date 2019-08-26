Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $172.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.93. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $12,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,113,000 after buying an additional 950,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,591,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5,391.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap-on by 89.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

