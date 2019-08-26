Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $632,100.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007506 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, ChaoEX and Iquant.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00247488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.01254135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00094771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

