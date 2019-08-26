Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $130.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $135.30 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $108.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $515.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $526.46 million to $564.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

SMPL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.