Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $48.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

