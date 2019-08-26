Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) Grows By 137.9%

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CHCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned about 0.53% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.