Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Increases By 39.8%

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get BroadVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BVSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. BroadVision has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.