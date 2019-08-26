Short Interest in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Increases By 400.0%

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BCTF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bancorp 34 has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCTF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp 34 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.