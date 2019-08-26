Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Up 5.1%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.07, approximately 249,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 417,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.
About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
