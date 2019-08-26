Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Up 5.1%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.07, approximately 249,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 417,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $3,856,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 270,976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

