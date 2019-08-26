Shekel Trading Down 1.2% This Week (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Shekel has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Shekel has a market cap of $55,013.00 and $2.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00026830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003328 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shekel

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . The official website for Shekel is shekel.io

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

