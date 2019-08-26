Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), 130,590 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 206,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million and a PE ratio of -19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.53.

About Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sheffield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sheffield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.