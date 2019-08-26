Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 5,493 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,290 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.11. 172,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $63.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

