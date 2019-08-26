Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $687,000 Stock Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.06% of Criteo worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.54 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,684 shares of company stock worth $552,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

