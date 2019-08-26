Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.07 Million Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. ABIOMED accounts for 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 233.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Shares of ABMD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.71. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,688. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.