Shaker Investments LLC OH Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 127,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,536,000 after purchasing an additional 88,756 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.98. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,320. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,747 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $274,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $126,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,131,999. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

