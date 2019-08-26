Shaker Investments LLC OH Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 382,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,308. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

