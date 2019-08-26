Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

