SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, approximately 492 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. Macquarie started coverage on SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

