Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

