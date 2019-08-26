Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $225,729.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, IDEX and GDAC. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $225,729.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

