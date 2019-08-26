Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 21.3% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $742,948.00 and approximately $4,619.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00251828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.01271738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.