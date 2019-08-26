Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Cut by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.84. 771,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,232. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

