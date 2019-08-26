Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 71,526 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,526 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 11.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $168,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $848,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,269 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. 420,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,188. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

