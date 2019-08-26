Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.46 ($87.74).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €58.70 ($68.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

