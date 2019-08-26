Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,865. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,476,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 440,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 523,870 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $9,970,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.