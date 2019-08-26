Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAND. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,865. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,476,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after buying an additional 440,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 1,048,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 523,870 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,746,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 122,641 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $9,970,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

