salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.03.

CRM opened at $151.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

