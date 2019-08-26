salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $193.00 Price Target at Compass Point

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $193.00 target price from equities research analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.13. 8,188,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,265,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,561.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,802 shares of company stock valued at $45,891,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

