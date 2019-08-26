salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. 8,973,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,802 shares of company stock worth $45,891,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 495,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

