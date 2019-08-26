Sagil Capital LLP Invests $7.78 Million in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000. Gerdau makes up 5.4% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.12% of Gerdau at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,995 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,784,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,448 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $3,905,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,325. Gerdau SA has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

