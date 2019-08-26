SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $3.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 million to $30.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.27 million to $220.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.95. The stock had a trading volume of 286,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,109. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $14,801,282.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,851 shares in the company, valued at $17,107,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $1,284,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

