Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $669.00

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00711692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013638 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

