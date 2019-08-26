Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTEC. ValuEngine downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:RTEC opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Rudolph Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

