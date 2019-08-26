Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.86

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $131.77, with a volume of 14381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.94.

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.10%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $882,507.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,426.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,952 shares of company stock worth $16,688,882. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 762.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

