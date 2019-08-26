Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$111.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.10 and a twelve month high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.87, for a total transaction of C$1,048,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,733,657.90. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.77, for a total value of C$823,913.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$585,958.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,536.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

