Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Set at $120.00 by Guggenheim

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned a $120.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $104.56. 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,910. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 2,051,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 524.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after buying an additional 1,068,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,468,000 after buying an additional 573,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 74.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,717,000 after buying an additional 559,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.