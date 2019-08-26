Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given a $116.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned a $116.00 price objective by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 189,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,910. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,954.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.