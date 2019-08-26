Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.56. 1,787,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

