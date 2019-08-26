Rinet Co LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 45.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $149,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,244. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.