Rinet Co LLC Buys 11,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 156.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. 3,141,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

