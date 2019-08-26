Rinet Co LLC Buys 11,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 156.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,045 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. 3,141,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,841,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.