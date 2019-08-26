Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Leerink Swann Analysts

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned a $35.00 target price by equities researchers at Leerink Swann in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 573,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,618. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,944,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.