Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Trading 21.2% Higher

Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS)’s share price traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, 1,600,061 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,589% from the average session volume of 94,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Ressources Minieres Radisson Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ressources Minieres Radisson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ressources Minieres Radisson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.