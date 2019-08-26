Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $251.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.