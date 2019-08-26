Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $251.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
