Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $287,758.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,029,189 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

