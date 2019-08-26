Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,610 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,316.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,642,598. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.94. 12,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

