Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,819 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 416.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,575,000 after acquiring an additional 482,397 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after acquiring an additional 398,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $93,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.11. 21,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,377. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $417.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.06.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

