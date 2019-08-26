Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 836.2% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

